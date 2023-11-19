Chris Jericho needed ten stitches after getting injured at AEW Full Gear 2023

Chris Jericho has been a staple of AEW since the early days of the promotion. He continued to showcase why he is such an important and well-respected figure for the promotion when he worked through a horrific-looking injury at Full Gear 2023.

Le Champion teamed up with fellow former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to take on The Young Bucks at the recent pay-per-view. The Golden Jets came away with the victory, but not before Jericho's arm was gashed open and left a bloody mess.

Speaking at the post-Full Gear media scrum, Jericho opened up about the severity of his injury, to which he said the following:

”10 stitches from the stairs, but yeah nothing major.”

Jericho and Omega's win means that they will not only remain united as a team for the time being, but they have also now claimed the number-one contenders' spot for an opportunity at the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Ricky Starks and Big Bill hold onto their AEW gold

The tag team four-way ladder match for Ricky Starks and Big Bill's titles delivered much of what fans expected. There were plenty of high spots and exciting moments layered throughout the match, and the live crowd was simply soaking it all up.

Ultimately, Starks and Bill outlasted FTR, The Kings of the Black Throne, and the LFI duo to keep the tag team gold in their possession. But the undefeated pairing of The Golden Jets will be looking to bring an end to Starks and Bill's good fortunes very soon.

More so, despite losing this weekend, there still seems to be some unfinished business between the current Tag Champions and FTR. The Young Bucks' recent change in personality could too lead them down the path to reentering the title picture over the coming months.

One thing for certain is that Starks and Bill will have no shortage of potential opponents to fend off.

