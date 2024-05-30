Chris Jericho officially recruits current champion to his AEW faction

Tonight on Dynamite, an AEW star has officially been brought in as a member of Chris Jericho's faction following what went down at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The star who Jericho recruited is Bryan Keith.

At the pay-per-view last weekend, Chris Jericho defended his FTW Championship against both Hook and Katsuyori Shibata via a timely assist from The Bounty Hunter. He emerged wearing a mask and blindsided both challengers. Due to this being the FTW Rules match, there was no disqualification.

Tonight, during the first edition of TV TIME with The Learning Tree, Chris Jericho addressed his successful title defense along with his mentee Big Bill. They then shifted their attention to the new man to follow in the footsteps of The Learning Tree.

Trending

Bryan Keith came out, and he was immediately asked why he had decided to hop on the "Jericho Vortex." He revealed that this was due to his feeling of a lack of respect for the veteran.

Keith officially signed with AEW a few months ago and has been making consistent appearances for the promotion. He also appeared at times in ROH and in the independent circuit, as he is the current DPW National Champion.

Expand Tweet

The self-proclaimed longest-reigning FTW Champion has added another star to his faction, which could prove to be a big hurdle for anyone who wishes to challenge him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback