Chris Jericho revealed that he was open to fighting Mike Tyson in a boxing match. Speaking to MLW owner Court Bauer on Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed his confrontation with Mike Tyson and Big Show's fight with Floyd Mayweather back in 2008. Chris Jericho went over the possibility of having a match with Iron Mike, similar to Big Show's encounter with 'Money Mayweather' at Wrestlemania 24.

Floyd Mayweather put The Big Show down for a 10-count at Wrestlemania XXIV 😴



Chris Jericho had recently got into a confrontation with Mike Tyson on AEW Dynamite, after Jericho demanded that Mike Tyson apologize for knocking him out during a segment on WWE RAW where Tyson betrayed Jericho to help Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Of course, Iron Mike didn't bother to apologize and this led to a shoving match between Chris Jericho's Inner Circle and Mike Tyson's crew.

Chris Jericho was open to boxing Mike Tyson

On the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho revealed that at one time, he was open to having a boxing match with Mike Tyson. He recalled saying that he had been through worse and noted that the Big Show had done the same when he took a punch from Floyd Mayweather which resulted in a broken nose.

"You can hit me and I'm fine. I'll be fine, and I remember when Big Show had that with Floyd Mayweather. He told me Mayweather hit him and Mayweather broke his nose. And Show was like, 'I've had my nose broken by less." H/t Wrestling Inc

Chris Jericho claimed that he wanted to see how badly he could get beat up by Mike Tyson. Mike Tyson apparently really wanted to do something in the squared circle, and Chris Jericho jumped at the possibility of boxing the former World Heavyweight Champion.

"Earlier this year, when we had the little confrontation with Tyson, which may or may not still happen. Who knows really, but they said, 'Mike really wants to do something. What would you be up to?' I said, 'Whatever. Let's do a match.' You want to do a boxing match? I'll box Mike Tyson. How bad can I get beat up by Mike Tyson that's worse than taking stiff shots from all these guys that I've been beaten up by over the years." H/t Wrestling Inc

A match between Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho would have been entertaining, be it in the wrestling or the boxing ring. It is pretty clear who would have won if the match were to have taken place in a boxing ring, but the fight would have been no less entertaining. Jericho is currently dealing with the repercussions of a night out in Las Vegas with new Inner Circle member MJF, and Mike Tyson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match with Roy Jones Jr.