Chris Jericho opens up on why he decided to pledge his future to AEW

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has given insight into why he decided to sign a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling, calling the decision an easy one.

It was announced shortly before the "Title Tuesday" edition of AEW Dynamite that "The Ocho" had pledged his future to All Elite Wrestling by signing a three-year contract extension that will keep him in the company until December 2025.

On top of signing an extension, Jericho's contract came with increased backstage responsibilities. Responsibilities include playing the role of a producer, a creative consultant and a mentor to the younger talent in the AEW locker room.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Chris Jericho has a signed a contract extension through 2025 with AEW. He will see his responsibilities expand Chris Jericho has a signed a contract extension through 2025 with AEW. He will see his responsibilities expand https://t.co/QO5WYR8MWb

With Chris Jericho committing himself to AEW rather than looking elsewhere, some have wondered what influenced his decision. In an interview with Variety, Jericho stated that the decision was a very easy one.

"I guess the simple answer is 'Why not?' Things have been going so well in the company, and I really do feel that this is my company. It's tattooed on my heart, so to speak. I've been here since day one, and there's really no reason not to be here continuing forward." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Jericho also commented on the development of the AEW locker room in terms of star power. He claimed that there are at least two dozen homegrown names that have become truly recognizable stars in the past three years.

"When AEW first started, I think basically it was Chris Jericho and a group of very talented people that might not have been as well known, Within three months that changed and now within three years, we've got at least a dozen, maybe two dozen, of our own homegrown stars that came into their own on AEW television." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Chris Jericho will team up with one of those homegrown names next week on AEW Dynamite

If there is one thing Chris Jericho has enjoyed more than anything during his time in AEW, it's working with the stars of the future. Working with the likes of Sammy Guevara, MJF and Darby Allin, having all benefited from mixing it up with "The Ocho."

Jericho's latest pet project is current ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, who he will team up with next week on AEW Dynamite when they take on Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club.

JJ Williams @JJWilliamsWON



#AEWDynamite Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta next week! Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta next week!#AEWDynamite https://t.co/PXcNaKRMrP

Garcia had been led astray by Bryan Danielson in recent weeks with the "American Dragon" attempting to make Garcia see that he is more of a pro wrestler than a sports entertainer.

However, Garcia pledged his allegiance to the Jericho Appreciation Society by helping "The Ocho" retain the ROH World Championship on the October 12th edition of Dynamite by attacking Bryan during Jericho's match with him.

Do you think Chris Jericho has made the right decision? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes