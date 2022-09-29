"I never have to throw it again" - Chris Jericho details the origins and importance of unique part of his "Wizard" gimmick

Chris Jericho revealed the origins of his "Wizard" gimmick during the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast.

The current ROH World Champion has fully embraced the life of a sports entertainer in 2022 and has now detailed how his "Wizard" gimmick came to be and how he learned the ancient art of throwing fireballs.

Jericho has had more nicknames than some wrestlers have had matches, with the former AEW World Champion already having called himself "The Influencer," "The Ocho," and his most prominent gimmick in 2022: "The Wizard."

As "The Wizard," Jericho has also gotten into the habit of shooting fireballs at people, including Eddie Kingston, NJPW star Shota Umino, and innocent backstage staff members at AEW shows.

But how did the fireballs enter his arsenal? Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Chris Jericho revealed that throwing fireballs was what ultimately led to him calling himself a wizard because that's what wizards do.

"Memphis, someone threw a fireball. Okay, I'll throw a fireball in your face. It worked. Then we were at commentary and I was thinking, 'Who throws a fireball? A wizard, maybe. I'm a wizard!' Read the room. Back in the day, everyone brings signs. There are no signs anymore. You go on Twitter and everyone is like, 'Wizard, wizard, memes, GIFs.' 'That's a thing. All I need to do is throw a fireball one more time,'" said Y2J. [H/T Fightful]

Jericho admitted that he wanted to capitalize on people talking about it so that if he stopped using them and brought them back sparingly, people would automatically associate them with "The Wizard."

"We figured it out, made it happen, the kid took the fireball, and now it's a thing. I did it one more time with Shota Umino. That's it. I never have to throw it again. I can fake it, I can tease it, or maybe I do. It's now part of Chris Jericho canon," added Jericho. [H/T Fightful]

Chris Jericho was pushed to the limit on AEW Dynamite

Seven days after winning the ROH World Championship from Claudio Castagnoli, "The Ocho" made his first defense of his newly won crown on the most recent episode of Dynamite against former ROH World Champion Bandido.

The match was Bandido's AEW debut, and being thrown in the ring with an eight-time world champion was no easy task. However, the luchador gave it his all in an attempt to become a two-time ROH World Champion.

In the end, Chris Jericho pulled everything out of his bag of tricks to retain his title by blinding Bandido by pulling his mask down over his eyes, so the luchador could not reach for the ropes while trapped in the "Liontamer."

