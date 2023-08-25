Chris Jericho pens emotional tribute for Bray Wyatt on his death

The wrestling world is mourning as the news of Bray Wyatt's untimely passing at 36 sent shockwaves through the industry. WWE veteran and current AEW star Chris Jericho has also paid his tribute.

Bray Wyatt, known for his unique gimmicks, such as the head of the Wyatt Family and The Fiend character, returned to WWE during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event last year to a huge ovation. Since February 2023, the former Universal Champion had been off TV for months due to health concerns.

The devastating announcement of Wyatt's demise came from WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H. Following this, AEW star Chris Jericho shared his thoughts on Facebook, penning an emotional tribute.

"From the moment I first met #WindhamRotunda, I knew he was special. A true visionary, his unique ideas spilled from a never-ending creative stream that ran through his brain constantly. We worked each other all over the world and I literally trusted him with my life many times. I always enjoyed talking with him as he was always a step ahead of most….and I enjoyed trying to guess where his stories were going before his big reveals. Thanks big man, for always keeping me safe in the ring… and for being my friend outside of it," Jericho wrote.

Check out the Facebook post below:

Fans might remember their feud from 2014, where Jericho and Wyatt faced each other at Battleground and SummerSlam.

We at Sportskeeda extend our heartfelt condolences to Bray Wyatt's family and friends.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?