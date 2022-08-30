"Just wanna thank" - Chris Jericho pens a heartfelt message for AEW amid rumors of WWE possibly reaching out to him

While speculation about WWE rehiring released stars runs rife, Chris Jericho took to Twitter to thank AEW in an emotional message.

The Wizard departed WWE in 2018 and competed with New Japan for a time. He then joined the Jacksonville-based Promotion right at its inception in 2019, giving some much-needed legitimacy to the brand. Since then, he has wrestled against some of the top stars in AEW, such as Jon Moxley and Hangman Page.

Interestingly, Jericho has maintained a good-natured relationship with many WWE stars. This essentially leaves the door open for him to return to the Stamford-based promotion, especially since it is seemingly going through a slew of changes recently. Furthermore, the Wizard is also apparently not against the idea of returning.

Amidst all the speculation, Chris Jericho took to Twitter and wrote the following message, extending his gratitude to multiple personalities working alongside him.

"Just wanna thank @TonyKhan, @KennyOmegamanX & @youngbucks for reigniting my love for pro wrestling!! @AEW is the BEST wrestling company in the world today and I’m so PROUD to be a part of it! Haters gonna hate…and wizards are gonna throw fireballs at all their as*es! 🔥🔥🔥"

Michelle🤘Worrell72FOZZYCJ @michelae28 Still two weeks after the match with @IAmJericho and Mox I can’t stop watching it. That match was one of the best matches ever. Chris Jericho still has it at 51 years old. I was absolutely impressed by both Chris and Mox. Those two know how to tell a story. Still two weeks after the match with @IAmJericho and Mox I can’t stop watching it. That match was one of the best matches ever. Chris Jericho still has it at 51 years old. I was absolutely impressed by both Chris and Mox. Those two know how to tell a story. https://t.co/Fghl0wabpK

As of now, Jericho is leading his faction, the Jericho Appreciation Society. He also has a fight against Bryan Danielson scheduled for the All-Out pay-per-view next month.

Fans had a varied reaction to Chris Jericho's tweet

The JAS leader has a track record of attracting attention, and this time was no different as people expressed a number of views in the comments section.

Many Twitter users were ecstatic about Jericho's proclamation, praising the legendary star for his work over the years.

However, a number of comments also drew attention to the competition from WWE.

A few comments also speculated that the tweet was scripted.

With Chris Jericho's declaration that AEW is the "best wrestling company," the chances of him jumping ship seem slim at the moment.

Who do you think will win the upcoming match between Jericho and Danielson at All-Out? Sound off in the comments below!

