Chris Jericho potentially teases AEW signing of soon-to-be free agent amid WWE rumors 

The former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently teased calling a certain sought-after star in hopes of bringing her to the Jacksonville-based promotion. The person in question is the major Japanese star Giulia.

The Gladiator of Glorias has made her mark on Japanese wrestling, as she competes under two of their prominent promotions, World Wonder Ring Stardom and New Japan Pro Wrestling. She currently holds the NJPW Strong Women's Championship, which she won after defeating the inaugural champion, Willow Nightingale.

On a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho hosted Mariah May on the show, and being someone who just recently departed from World Wonder Ring Stardom, she talked about bringing Giulia to AEW, to which Jericho agreed and Y2J then said that they should give her a call.

Expand Tweet

She is currently under contract with STARDOM until March 2024, but talks have begun regarding her next move.

WWE may have the upper hand over AEW in signing Giulia

Despite interest from several other promotions, it seems that WWE has pushed further in their talks with World Wonder Ring Stardom star Giulia. Being ranked second on the recent PWI Women's 250 list has just provided more proof of how great of a performer she is.

PWInsider Elite reported last month that WWE's talks with Giulia were going very well, to the point that she could appear at the Performance Center anytime within the month. As the month progressed, there were no reports of her making an appearance, which could have been due to Bushiroad, which owns STARDOM.

Despite this, WWE is reportedly still insistent on trying to sign Giulia.

Expand Tweet

By the time her contract expires, talks may be pushed much further, and this could end up being a bidding battle, as AEW may join the fray once more and go after the Japanese star.

Where do you want to see Giulia? Let us know in the comments section below.