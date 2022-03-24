×
Create
Notifications

"I'm sick of hearing" - Chris Jericho praises AEW star; takes a massive dig at top champion

Chris Jericho was in action on Dynamite this week.
Chris Jericho was in action on Dynamite this week.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 24, 2022 12:13 PM IST
News

Chris Jericho took a massive shot at the current AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa by agreeing to Nyla Rose's backstage segment on AEW Dynamite.

On the show, Rosa came out to address the crowd in Austin, Texas, after her title win last week on St. Patrick's Day Slam, where she dethroned Britt Baker. Vickie Guerrero, Rose's manager, interrupted La Mera Mera with her "Excuse Me."

Taking advantage of the distraction, Rose attacked the champion from behind and hoisted the title she once held for 101 days.

In a backstage promo, The Native Beast stated that she was tired of being disrespected in her hometown, where she won the women's title from Riho. She also questioned how many moments Rosa needed.

Reacting to the promo, Jericho agreed to what Rose said. He added that he was tired of La Mera Mera "yapping."

THANK YOU NYLA!! I’m sick of hearing @thunderrosa22 yapping anyways…. twitter.com/nylarosebeast/…

Chris Jericho was victorious in tag team action on Dynamite

Earlier in the main event of Dynamite, Chris Jericho teamed up with Daniel Garcia, making their debut as a tag team. The Jericho Appreciation Society members faced off against the current No. 1 ranked AEW tag team, John Silver and Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order.

Before the match, Jericho cut a promo about his picture with a 12-year-old Silver. The Influencer added that The Dark Order member was not on his level, and he would take him to school.

Johnnie Hungieee @silvernumber1 taking it to his childhood idol @IAmJericho here on #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on TBS right now! https://t.co/4CLZ5CYtQO

The match featured impactful offenses, especially from The Dark Order duo. The group even took Le Champion outside. However, it backfired as referee Aubrey Edwards ejected the stable from ringside.

Jericho tried a Lionsault on Reynolds, but the latter rolled out. Reynolds tagged Silver and took out other JAS members.

However, JAS finally secured a victory when The Influencer hit Reynolds with a baseball bat. This allowed Garcia to apply the Sharpshooter, making Reynolds tap out.

Also Read Article Continues below

You can check out the full results of Dynamite here.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी