"I'm sick of hearing" - Chris Jericho praises AEW star; takes a massive dig at top champion

Chris Jericho took a massive shot at the current AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa by agreeing to Nyla Rose's backstage segment on AEW Dynamite.

On the show, Rosa came out to address the crowd in Austin, Texas, after her title win last week on St. Patrick's Day Slam, where she dethroned Britt Baker. Vickie Guerrero, Rose's manager, interrupted La Mera Mera with her "Excuse Me."

Taking advantage of the distraction, Rose attacked the champion from behind and hoisted the title she once held for 101 days.

In a backstage promo, The Native Beast stated that she was tired of being disrespected in her hometown, where she won the women's title from Riho. She also questioned how many moments Rosa needed.

Reacting to the promo, Jericho agreed to what Rose said. He added that he was tired of La Mera Mera "yapping."

Chris Jericho was victorious in tag team action on Dynamite

Earlier in the main event of Dynamite, Chris Jericho teamed up with Daniel Garcia, making their debut as a tag team. The Jericho Appreciation Society members faced off against the current No. 1 ranked AEW tag team, John Silver and Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order.

Before the match, Jericho cut a promo about his picture with a 12-year-old Silver. The Influencer added that The Dark Order member was not on his level, and he would take him to school.

The match featured impactful offenses, especially from The Dark Order duo. The group even took Le Champion outside. However, it backfired as referee Aubrey Edwards ejected the stable from ringside.

Jericho tried a Lionsault on Reynolds, but the latter rolled out. Reynolds tagged Silver and took out other JAS members.

However, JAS finally secured a victory when The Influencer hit Reynolds with a baseball bat. This allowed Garcia to apply the Sharpshooter, making Reynolds tap out.

