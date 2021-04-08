Chris Jericho promises a "huge revelation" tonight on AEW Dynamite

The Wednesday night war comes to an end tonight, and Chris Jericho promises a huge revelation on AEW Dynamite as it pertains to The Pinnacle.

Earlier today on social media, Jericho announced that The Inner Circle has a "HUGE revelation" for The Pinnacle tonight and it's something fans aren't going to want to miss.

Chris Jericho tweeted the following:

"TONIGHT!! #TheInnerCircle returns and have we got a HUGE revelation for you #Pinnacle! Trust me.... You're not gonna wanna miss this! #AEWDynamite @aewontnt @AEW"

What do Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle have planned for The Pinnacle tonight?

While tonight's revelation remains a mystery, we would be remiss to mention that "Iron" Mike Tyson will return to AEW Dynamite tonight. His last appearance saw him in a confrontation with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle.

Is it possible that Tyson somehow ties into these plans tonight on Dynamite? Only time will tell.

Here is everything that is currently scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite:

"Iron" Mike Tyson will appear

The Inner Circle will have a "huge revelation" for The Pinnacle

Jurassic Express will face Bear Country in tag team action

Tay Conti goes one on one against The Bunny

Hangman Page will face Max Caster of The Acclaimed

Darby Allin will defend the TNT Championship against JD Drake

AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks team with Jon Moxley to face The Good Brothers, and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Tonight is the last episode of AEW Dynamite that will run head to head with WWE NXT, and it certainly looks like both shows are putting their best foot forward tonight. It should be an exciting evening of professional wrestling.

What do you think is Chris Jericho's huge revelation for The Pinnacle tonight? Do you think it will involve Mike Tyson? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.