"He says pro wrestlers like an insult" - Wrestling legend shares his thoughts on Chris Jericho's promo

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette shared his reaction to a segment of Chris Jericho with his newly-formed stable, the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Jericho cut a promo on the "St. Patrick's Slam" edition of Dynamite, saying that his group wasn't limited to being "pro wrestlers" and instead called themselves "sports entertainers." Later on, Daniel Garcia confronted Jericho before eventually proclaiming himself to be a "sports entertainer."

In the latest episode of The Experience, Jim Cornette stated that Jericho gave bad light to the phrase "pro wrestlers." He also said that it would be interesting to trademark the term that WWE has been using for many years.

"It's gonna be interesting to see if he can trademark a phrase that Vince McMahon is using for 38 years but he says pro wrestlers like it's an insult and like you would wanna be a sports entertainer because he knows that those fans will boo a sports entertainer because they equate that with WWE and cheer for a pro wrestler," Cornette said [From 2:42 - 3:06]

The former wrestling manager also added that Le Champion tried to get heat by using the phrase, even though there were "pro wrestlers" who did even more ridiculous things.

"Yes, everybody hates sports entertainers but you can't get heat by calling yourself a sports entertainer and calling these other guys wrestlers when they're doing even sillier, stupider sh*t than you are sometimes," he added. [From 3:25 - 3:39]

Certainly, Jericho is a sports entertainer, given his long tenure in WWE. The former world champion should use that attribute to make his stablemates even more enjoyable on TV.

Chris Jericho introduced the Jericho Appreciation Society

Chris Jericho formed the Jericho Appreciation Society on March 9, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite by attacking Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz.

The following week, Le Champion had a segment on the "St. Patrick's Slam" edition of Dynamite. During the show, The Demo God insulted the AEW roster, tagging them as "pro wrestlers." He proceeded to call himself a "sports entertainer," which Daniel Garcia agreed to when he confronted Jericho.

During the segment, he also renamed Matt Lee and Jeff Parker to "Daddy Magic" Matt Minard and "Cool Hand Edge" Angelo Parker.

