"He didn't want to build all the company" – Chris Jericho receives praise from wrestling veteran after his surprising decision comes to light

The Jericho Appreciation Society has officially made its presence known.
The Jericho Appreciation Society has officially made its presence known.
Faden Cloete
ANALYST
Modified Mar 19, 2022 08:28 PM IST
News

Chris Jericho proved the lyrics to his band's popular song Judas isn't just metaphorical. Last week, the star shockingly betrayed his longtime allies Santana and Ortiz and attacked Eddie Kingston.

Jericho is setting up his new stablemates for a huge run in AEW. Daniel Garcia and 2point0 weren't well-received during their former run, and the three seemed directionless. They will now be taken more seriously by fans.

While The Influencer is again a leader, he revealed he initially refused the offer to be an Executive Vice President of AEW. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently addressed the news and praised Chris Jericho's decision:

"That’s a pretty level-headed response because all the EVPs ended up doing more s**t, right? But Jericho got more money and only has to wrestle and kibitz where he feels like it. For less work and more money? He didn’t give a s**t about being EVP because he didn’t want to build all the company, he just wanted to build his part in it." (from 0:34 onwards)

Cornette continued:

"I can’t disagree with that statement, that’s just – that’s actually being honest for Jericho for once. He didn’t want the graba** egotistical whatever, he just wants to be able to put all the attention on himself without having to take the heat for an EVP putting all the attention on himself." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Tony Khan recognized Chris Jericho's physical transformation

#NewProfilePic https://t.co/1R0cj9viTS

While speaking on Busted Open with SiriusXM, AEW President Tony Khan pointed out how thrilled he is with Chris Jericho's transformation:

“I think he looks like peak Chris Jericho right now in so many ways," Khan continued. "His physical fitness is through the roof, and we’ve never had him here looking like this. But also, mentally, I think, having a little time off, Chris came back really sharp, and I really respect what he’s doing.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)
It'll be interesting to see how the future unfolds for the former AEW World Champion and his new stable, the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
