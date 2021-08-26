Chris Jericho puts AEW career on the line for a match at All Out 2021

On Wednesday, Chris Jericho addressed his loss to MJF on AEW Dynamite last week. Le Champion called out the Pinnacle leader for one last match at All Out 2021 and put his AEW in-ring career on the line.

Chris Jericho was put through five Labors of Jericho by MJF over the last few weeks. The matches were the latter's way of making the Demo God work hard to get a rematch against him. Jericho overcame the first four against Shawn Spears, Nick Gage, Juventud Guerrera, and Wardlow but could not beat MJF.

The Pinnacle leader forced Jericho to tap out to get a clean win over the first-ever AEW World Champion on last week's Dynamite.

An emotional Jericho hit the ring and asked MJF for another match at All Out, saying he would never wrestle in AEW again if he lost.

MJF was initially uninterested, but the prospect of him being the one to retire Chris Jericho was too tempting to pass up.

Will the third time be the charm for Chris Jericho in AEW?

MJF has been successful against Jericho in singles competition as he is currently 2-0 against him.

Their first match came at Full Gear 2020, with a win allowing MJF to get a spot in the Inner Circle.

He and Chris Jericho wrestled in many tag team matches before Friedman turned on the Inner Circle. MJF vanquished the former WWE star at Blood and Guts by throwing him from the top of the cage.

On last week's AEW Dynamite, MJF made the Inner Circle leader tap out. Now with the stakes raised, it will be interesting to see if the third time will be a charm for Jericho.

It remains to be seen what new game plan Le Champion will bring into his game to conquer MJF, who always seems to be a step ahead of him.

Do you think All Out will be the last time we will see Jericho compete in an AEW ring? Sound off in the comments section.

