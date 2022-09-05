Chris Jericho raises the stakes for 23-year-old star's match on AEW Dynamite next week

Jericho Appreciation Society member and AEW star Daniel Garcia is scheduled to face the ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta next week on AEW Dynamite in a bid to wrap the gold around his waist.

As far as Chris Jericho is concerned, he picked up a win against Blackpool Combat Club member Bryan Danielson at All Out 2022. But he did so after hitting the former WWE Superstar with a low blow which the referee could not see.

Garcia was seen in a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone when Jericho interrupted him. Garcia stated that he believes Jericho is the greatest pro wrestler, but he did not think he was going to cheat.

Y2J responded by letting him know that next week when the 23-year-old walks out to fight the biggest match of his career, the Jericho Appreciation Society will not be by his side.

Garcia asked Jericho for his support as it is going to be a big moment for him but the latter refused to change his decision. It is to be found out if the former PWG World Champion manages to win his first-ever title in the Jacksonville-based promotion or not.

