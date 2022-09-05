Surprising finish occurs after a grueling match between Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho at AEW All Out

Bryan Danielson has suffered another upset in recent months tonight at AEW All Out.

Tonight's pay-per-view had a stacked card of matches, including Bryan Danielson going up against Chris Jericho. The in-ring skills of both the former WWE stars were put to the test as the Lionheart showed his most brutal side to defeat the American Dragon.

Although both the AEW stars initially seemed to be on equal footing, Bryan Danielson eventually gained the upper hand. However, Jericho's resilience allowed him to survive the Dragon's vicious moves.

In the final moments of the match, the Lionheart executed a low blow on Danielson, following it up with a Judas effect for the win.

In a post-match backstage segment, Jericho spoke to Daniel Garcia. The latter expressed disappointment at Jericho resorting to cheating. In response, the JAS leader stated that there will be no help for Garcia next Wednesday when he faces Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Daniel Garcia in the coming weeks.

