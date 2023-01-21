Chris Jericho reacts to being featured in WWE RAW's 30th anniversary promo

The 30th anniversary of WWE RAW is set to be celebrated this coming Monday. Ahead of the show, a special video package was aired on SmackDown this week, featuring almost every popular star who had performed on the show, including Chris Jericho. The Ocho reacted to the video package.

The first episode of Monday Night RAW aired on January 11th, 1993. Since then, the show has been one of the top wrestling shows in the world. Several wrestlers have contributed to the show's success. Some of the top stars include The Rock, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, John Cena, The Undertaker, and Triple H.

On last night's episode of SmackDown, WWE aired a special video montage featuring all the top highlights from the 30 years of WWE RAW. The video package also featured popular AEW stars such as Mark Henry, Bryan Danielson, and The Ocho Chris Jericho.

The former AEW World Champion took to Twitter to share his honest thoughts on the video package. He mentioned that the montage was filled with some legendary memories.

"Pro wrestling transcends any given company. Pro wrestling is about memories….and this video contains some LEGENDARY ones! #WWERaw," Chris Jericho tweeted.

Fans react to Chris Jericho's reply to the WWE RAW 30 promo video

The wrestling world shared their reactions to the video package as well. Fans recollected some of The Ocho's top performances during his WWE run and appreciated the Stamford-based promotion for including the AEW stars in the video as well.

David Chim @TheRealDaveChim @IAmJericho I love that they showed top moments from wrestlers currently at another promotion. Never forget what a person gave and sacrificed for you regardless of their current employment. @IAmJericho I love that they showed top moments from wrestlers currently at another promotion. Never forget what a person gave and sacrificed for you regardless of their current employment.

Michael @Nats3256 @IAmJericho As someone who was a teenager during the Monday night wars and recorded each show (on vhs🤣) your countdown and battle of words with the rock was a huge only shit moment for me. As far as I remember, you were one of the 1st big switches from WCW to WWE and that really stands out. @IAmJericho As someone who was a teenager during the Monday night wars and recorded each show (on vhs🤣) your countdown and battle of words with the rock was a huge only shit moment for me. As far as I remember, you were one of the 1st big switches from WCW to WWE and that really stands out.

Michelle🤘Worrell72FOZZYCJ @michelae28 @IAmJericho I have been watching your stuff from WWE from your debut in 1999. I am loving remembering when WWE was fun. @IAmJericho I have been watching your stuff from WWE from your debut in 1999. I am loving remembering when WWE was fun.

Lakeshow @Lakeshow1314 @IAmJericho Respect. You were a big part of 30 years. @IAmJericho Respect. You were a big part of 30 years.

Michael 🎅 @Collingwoodmag

You have provided so many memories on @IAmJericho Thank you Chris!You have provided so many memories on #WWERaw that will last a life time @IAmJericho Thank you Chris!You have provided so many memories on #WWERaw that will last a life time 😇 https://t.co/ldQR4qRldC

Some wished they could see Chris Jericho one more time in WWE.

Robert William Curl @Robert_W_Curl @IAmJericho Certainly does… I wish things were different between promotions like WWE & AEW, how insane would it be to recreate the Y2J debut on Raw 30… I don’t think the arenas roof would be able to contain that pop! @IAmJericho Certainly does… I wish things were different between promotions like WWE & AEW, how insane would it be to recreate the Y2J debut on Raw 30… I don’t think the arenas roof would be able to contain that pop!

Two major title matches are set to take place on the 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW. The Usos will defend their RAW tag team titles against The Judgment Day, and Austin Theory will put his United States Title on the line against Bobby Lashley. Both Bayley and Becky Lynch are set to settle their scores inside a steel cage. Several legends are also slated to appear on the show.

What match or segment was your favorite RAW moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

