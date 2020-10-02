Chris Jericho reacts to rare training camp photos of him and Lance Storm

Chris Jericho has been around the pro wrestling world for a long time. His evolution as a performer is well known and his dedication to the business is without question. Next week, AEW will be celebrating his 30 years in the business on Dynamite.

As some fans may know, Chris Jericho started his career in the professional wrestling alongside Lance Storm. Storm shared some old training photos of them on Twitter and Jericho reacted to it.

Lance Storm named the entire class they started with, and Chris Jericho said that he nailed it.

. @IAmJericho might correct me but the class photo. Standing no shirts Edvin, Dave, Paul. Standing in shirt Wilf, kneeling Vic, Chris, Me, Deb. Laying Eric, Mike. https://t.co/GfTfv4J2bY — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) October 2, 2020

Chris Jericho's friendship with Lance Storm is well documented. Le Champion has said that he would like his last match to be with his friend. He said:

"Put together an all-star line up with whomever is available in the indies at that point of time. Probably lose a couple of hundred grand. I would love to finish my career the exact same way that I began it versus Lance Storm. And the match could suck. Lance is always great. At that point of time, I might be completely off my rocker, but Who Knows? I'm 49 and still going."

Chris Jericho has come a long way since those days in Calgary. He may be turning 50, but there's no telling when his career will end. It won't be anytime soon.