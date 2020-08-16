Chris Jericho says he would like his last match to be with Lance Storm 

Chris Jericho has always been forthcoming on his Saturday Night Specials. Of course, this has more to do with the questions coming in, but Le Champion is the one that picks them. Jericho was asked who he wanted to wrestle in a retirement match, and Jericho said it would be none other than Lance Storm.

Chris Jericho and Lance Storm started their career together

Chris Jericho said that he didn't believe in retirement matches. Jericho said that he would finish up and rent an arena in Calgary and do Jericho vs. Lance Storm. Jericho said:

"Put together an all-star line up with whomever is available in the indies at that point of time. Probably lose a couple of hundred grand. I would love to finish my career the exact same way that I began it versus Lance Storm. And the match could suck. Lance is always great. At that point of time, I might be completely off my rocker, but Who Knows? I'm 49 and still going."

You can watch the segment at 1:06:30 in the video below

Would people be interested in seeing a final match with Lance Storm? In professional wrestling, never say never. Considering that Chris Jericho is still a great performer, it's highly doubtful that it will be anytime soon.

