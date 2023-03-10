Chris Jericho recalls backlash to controversial interview he did on his podcast

WWE legend and current AEW star Chris Jericho has opened up about the time he interviewed controversial businessman Donald Trump Jr.

Jericho had Trump Jr. on his Talk Is Jericho podcast back in 2019, when his father, Donald Trump, was still President of the United States. At the time, The Ocho, who has publicly stated that he's non-partisan, received a ton of backlash from wrestling fans and the mainstream media for bringing such a divisive figure on his podcast, which to that point featured much more wrestling-related content.

Jericho spoke about this interview during a recent appearance on Renee Paquette's Sessions podcast. He revealed that when he met with Trump Jr. there were a ton of Secret Service agents keeping an eye on him. He also said that if people were not interested in listening, they could have just skipped that week's episode.

"I'm not political either way. People think that I am but I'm really not. I vote for whoever I think is best. But I had a chance to interview Donald Trump Jr. in Trump Towers, and as a journalist that's a pretty big deal. I don't care what side of the coin you're on. So I go into Trump Towers, and it's a big glass room, to talk to the son of the President, and all you see on the other side of the glass are secret service agents facing you, watching. It was super high security. People get so angry about that. People are angry that I had a flat-earther on. Just don't listen that week," said Jericho. (50:30)

Chris Jericho hopes to make history next week in Canada

Chris Jericho is a proud Canadian and is very excited for AEW's debut in his hometown of Winnipeg for next week's episode of Dynamite. On the show, Jericho, Daniel Garcia, and Sammy Guevara will be challenging the House of Black for the AEW Trios Championship. The match, which also features The Elite, will be the House of Black's first defense since winning the gold at last weekend's Revolution pay-per-view.

The Ocho recently took to Twitter and told fans that it is a show they shouldn't miss in person.

Do you want to see Chris Jericho walk away with more AEW gold? Sound off in the comments below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes