Chris Jericho recalls being called "terrible" after his first match with WWE veteran

Chris Jericho is considered to be one of the best pro wrestlers in modern-day history by many names in the industry. However, according to the star himself, he once had a match against Jerry Lynn that was so bad he feared his future in the industry.

Jericho made a name for himself over in Japan, where he initially debuted as Super Liger. The veteran would eventually make his way over to WCW before debuting as Y2J in WWE, leading his career to new heights.

During an episode of Talk is Jericho, the veteran recalled the legendary Terry Taylor's words after his bout with Lynn:

"It was not good. I had just come from Japan, where I'm working 20-minute matches, and they give me five minutes, and I didn't know what to do. I came back from that match, and Terry Taylor said, 'I heard you were supposed to be good. What was that? It was terrible.' Now when you're a young guy and you hear that, it just kind of crushes you, and you don't even know what to do." (H/T: WrestlingInc).

#TeamJD @EddieLordChief



Everything that Jericho is doing by desecrating & destroying the legacy of Ring Of Honor is excellent quality television. Chris Jericho delivered a tombstone piledriver on Jerry Lynn onto the ROH World Title.Everything that Jericho is doing by desecrating & destroying the legacy of Ring Of Honor is excellent quality television. #AEWDynamite Chris Jericho delivered a tombstone piledriver on Jerry Lynn onto the ROH World Title.Everything that Jericho is doing by desecrating & destroying the legacy of Ring Of Honor is excellent quality television. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/kyxuTjP1IU

It wasn't until Chris Jericho faced "The Gambler" Jeff Gann that his career took a positive turn. Luckily for the veteran, this led to a monumental career and bouts with some of the best wrestlers in the industry.

Missed out on last week's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Booker T wants Chris Jericho to be the one to retire Sting in AEW

Jericho and Sting have been involved in a feud for the past month, despite not having a singles match yet. While they're still clashing in tag bouts, many believe the two will have a singles match in no time, where The Icon will retire.

During an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T made the argument for why Jericho is the best man to take Sting on in his Swan song:

“Chris Jericho and I had several matches throughout my career and I’ll tell you, there was not a guy that I could trust more than Chris Jericho to go out there and work solely for that match and the fans only. I think Chris would be the perfect guy to do it with Sting if that’s his swan song and go out there and get it done right.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co).

BeyondThe3Count @BeyondThe3Count #AEW What a crazy sequence by Sting and Jericho Sting made Chris Jericho tap out to the Scorpion Death Lock🦂 #AEW Dynamite What a crazy sequence by Sting and Jericho Sting made Chris Jericho tap out to the Scorpion Death Lock🦂🐐💯 #AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/00ZIHgyeJ9

It remains to be seen if the two legends will clash in a singles match in the near future and whether this will be The Vigilante's first one-on-one match in AEW, as well as his final pro wrestling bout.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes