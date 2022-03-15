AEW veteran Chris Jericho shares a heartbreaking message for Scott Hall

Chris Jericho recently shared a throwback picture of himself and Scott Hall and recalled his long-standing association with the WWE legend.

Hall tragically passed away owing to complications arising out of a hip surgery he recently underwent, which resulted in him suffering three heart attacks and being put on life support. Since news of his passing became public, the wrestling world has joined hands to share tributes for the legendary performer.

Former AEW Champion Chris Jericho was among the many who shared heartfelt messages about Scott Hall. Taking to Instagram, Le Champion shared a backstage picture of himself and Hall and wrote a beautiful caption.

Jericho confessed that although he and the former WWE Intercontinental Champion weren't on good terms when they worked together, they eventually became close friends. He also recalled watching Hall as a kid and added that he was the best wrestler to have never won a world title.

"#ScottHall and I didn’t always see eye to eye when we worked together, but I’m happy to say we cleared the air and became friends over the last few years. He even joined us on the @jericho_cruise in 2020 and we had an awesome conversation for #TalkIsJericho! It’s a drag we didn’t have more time together, because @realscotthall was a pretty cool cat with a WICKED sense of humour. The dude was seriously razor sharp hilarious. I have many memories of him going back to watching him with my Dad in #AWA in the mid 80’s….What an amazing worker he was in the ring and out! He was One of the biggest stars I’ve encountered during my career….and he was by far the BEST pro wrestler I’ve ever seen to NEVER hold a world title! Love and respect forever. God bless you #BadGuy….I’ll never forget you," wrote Chris Jericho.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

Chris Jericho and Scott Hall wrestled against each other in WCW

Back in 1997, when both Jericho and Hall were a part of World Championship Wrestling (WCW), they collided on an episode of Monday Night Nitro. Considering how big a star Scott Hall was back then, many assumed he would have it easy and that he would pick up a quick win over Chris Jericho.

However, as it turned out, Le Champion stunned the world by securing the win after rolling up the former Razor Ramon. Jericho's win wasn't merely a fluke as it paved the way for him to become a major star in WCW.

WrestlingFlashbacks @OTD_wrestling

faced Scott Hall on WCW Monday 12/15/1997 @IAmJericho faced Scott Hall on WCW Monday 12/15/1997@IAmJericho faced Scott Hall on WCW Monday https://t.co/UBE0uyXxum

Moreover, it was another example of the WWE Hall of Famer's willingness to put over younger stars for the benefit of the whole business. Scott has been remembered fondly by the wrestling community for his benevolence as a superstar who was always eager to help others get over.

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to Scott Hall's family and friends during these tragic and distressing times.

Edited by Debottam Saha