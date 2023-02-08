Chris Jericho responds to accusation about him leeching off of popular AEW stars

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho's recent cosplay as Danhausen during a wrestling event has sparked controversy among fans, with several accusing him of leeching off popular gimmicks. The Ocho has now responded to the claims.

Jericho is known for his iconic and ever-changing gimmicks in the wrestling world. The JAS leader has been in the wrestling industry for over 33 years and has been a part of numerous iconic gimmicks such as The Lionheart, Y2J, The Wizard, The Painmaker, and The Ocho. Throughout his career, he has proven time and time again that he is a versatile performer and a master of his craft.

The Ocho's latest move to cosplay as Danhausen during Chris Jericho's Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea has sparked controversy among fans. One Twitter user called out the multi-time world champion for leeching off popular AEW stars' gimmicks like Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Sammy Guevara, and Danhausen.

However, Chris Jericho didn't let the criticism go unnoticed. He responded to the fan in a witty and sarcastic manner that the fan must be a barrel of laughter at parties.

"Wow you must be a barrel of laughs at parties…. #GFYA," Jericho wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho teamed up with Danhausen in the main event of the Rock' n' Wrestling Rager

The announcement of Chris Jericho and Danhausen teaming up in the main event of the wrestling rager was made in December.

The unlikely duo of Jericho and Danhausen were aided by the current tag team champions, The Acclaimed and WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan. They secured a win against The Gunn Club in the main event of the wrestling rager.

Jason 🏒🇨🇦 @AllEliteJarry #aew #allelite #AllEliteWrestling The Acclaimed Scissor Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Danhausen and JerichoHausen on the final night of the Chris Jericho cruise four leaf clover #jerichocruise The Acclaimed Scissor Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Danhausen and JerichoHausen on the final night of the Chris Jericho cruise four leaf clover #jerichocruise #aew #allelite #AllEliteWrestling https://t.co/zaF5Hdq95V

The team of The Ocho and Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil made for an interesting team. Although the two men are currently on different paths in AEW, it remains to be seen whether Danhausen can become a part of the Jericho Appreciation Society in the future.

