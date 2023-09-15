Chris Jericho responds to claim that Britney Spears is "built" like him

Former WWE and AEW world champion Chris Jericho addresses the claim on social media that renowned singer and Princess of 'Pop' Britney Spears is built like him.

Chris Jericho is one of the many superstars who achieved mainstream popularity after gaining prominence as a professional wrestler with a legendary career. The DemiGod is one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling industry with a career of over 30 years, and he also has his own music band, "Fozzy."

Furthermore, Jericho usually stays active on social media as well, where he occasionally responds to praisers and haters in their own language. Meanwhile, Le Champion has been compared with the renowned singer Britney Spears. Spears is one of the most famous names in the music industry and is also known as the Princess of Pop.

A user on the "X" social media platform reacted to a picture of Spears showcasing her fasting and how she only drinks water, saying, "Someone said she built like Chris Jericho Smh." Later a fan reposted the screenshot, while also tagging Jericho to know his response, and The Ocho indeed had a response in his iconic style:

"I wish I was as jacked as her!"

Chris Jericho's opponent for AEW Dynamite Grandslam revealed

Chris Jericho is undoubtedly one of the cornerstones in the foundation of AEW, as he was the first veteran to carry the company at the beginning, being its first-ever World Champion. Therefore, the match card of any important PPV or special event is incomplete without his presence.

At AEW Dynamite Grandslam next week, Le Champion will square off against his long-time friend since day one in the All Elite promotion, Sammy Guevara. The match was made official following their misunderstanding at All In, where Jericho took on Will Ospreay and was defeated even after the help of Guevara.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen whether the teacher puts over his student in a friendly encounter or things turn ugly between two long-time friends with a twist in the story.