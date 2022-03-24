Chris Jericho sends interesting response to CM Punk's tweet after AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho and CM Punk exchanged replies on social media about pro wrestling and sports entertainment.

Last week at St. Patrick's Day Slam, Jericho reiterated that the AEW roster is nothing more than pro wrestlers. However, he eventually claimed to be a "sports entertainer," as he created the Jericho Appreciation Society. Interestingly, Le Champion was in WWE for 16 years, which somewhat justifies his claims as a sports entertainer.

Meanwhile, in his AEW debut, Punk emphasized that he was back in "pro wrestling" after leaving ROH in 2006. Obviously, he omitted his seven-year tenure in WWE, a sports entertainment company, plus his seven-year absence from the industry.

This week, The Second City Saint was victorious in the opening match of Dynamite against FTR member Dax Harwood. Following the contest, Punk posted a simple tweet, signifying that their match was pro wrestling.

Chris Jericho also replied by saying "sports entertainment," which he emphasized last week. Le Champion was also victorious in the show's main event as he and Daniel Garcia defeated The Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds).

Chris Jericho and CM Punk have faced each other before

The duo's Twitter exchange proved there is no love lost between them. They were involved in a highly-intense feud when they were both with WWE.

Jericho returned to WWE in 2012 and cost Punk his match against Daniel Bryan (now known as Bryan Danielson). Le Champion's reason was that he was tired of people like Punk copying him as the "Best in the World."

The Influencer won a ten-man battle royal on RAW for a shot at Punk's WWE title. Jericho tried to outpsych Punk by exposing his family's addiction, contrasting the latter's straight-edge lifestyle.

The feud resulted in a WWE title match at WrestleMania 28, under the stipulation that Punk would lose the title if he was disqualified. As a result, Jericho tried to disqualify Punk by taunting him, but the latter made The Influencer tap out to Anaconda Vice to retain the title.

Punk ended their title feud by hitting the GTS on Jericho in their Chicago Street Fight at Extreme Rules 2012. Le Champion faced The Best In The World for the last time at Payback 2013 but lost again.

