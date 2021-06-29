Chris Jericho returns to commentary, updated AEW Dynamite preview for June 30

After a month away from their normal timeslot, AEW Dynamite returns to Wednesdays starting this week on TNT with the last appearance from Daily's Place in Jacksonville before returning to the road next week.

AEW is clearly trying to pull out all the stops this week and has even added star power to the commentary booth as Chris Jericho will join Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone for the duration of the broadcast.

Jericho made the announcement on Instagram earlier this afternoon, stating:

"I'm returning to the commentary desk this Wednesday for the entire duration of #AEWDynamite!! And I'm very Excited to have a front row seat for @sammyguevara vs @the_mjf!! Im expecting this to be one of the most heated...and best...matches in @allelitewrestling history!!" Jericho posted on Instagram.

Will we get Andrade El Idolo's big announcement on AEW Dynamite?

Over the weekend on Saturday Night Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo and Vickie Guerrero attempted to make a big announcement but were interrupted by Matt Sydal before revealing what it was.

Will El Idolo and Guerrero make their big announcement this week on AEW Dynamite? Tune in to find out.

Here's everything currently announced for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite:

Chris Jericho returns to commentary

AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. teams with Rebel to face Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero

Penta El Zero Em and Eddie Kingston face The Young Bucks in an AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator match

Miro defends the AEW TNT Championship against Brian Pillman Jr.

Sammy Guevara goes one-on-one with MJF

