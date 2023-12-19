Chris Jericho to reunite with top AEW star on Dynamite this week? Exploring the possibility

Following the indefinite absence of the former AEW world champion, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho is left with no tag team partner. Therefore, a former champion and his former ally could reunite with him.

Chris Jericho formed an unexpected alliance with Kenny Omega a few months ago amidst his feud with Don Callis Family. The duo went on to become a tag team, calling themselves "The Golden Jets," and defeated The Young Bucks at the Full Gear PPV to win the AEW world tag team title opportunity as well.

It was later announced that the current tag team champs, Ricky Starks and Big Bill will defend their title against The Golden Jets at the upcoming Worlds End PPV. However, the match is now uncertain as Kenny Omega is dealing with Diverticulitis and will be out of action indefinitely. Hence, Jericho is left with no partner.

Nevertheless, The Ocho's former ally could reunite with him to replace Omega. The top AEW star in question is Sammy Guevara. Sammy has been off TV for several weeks due to injury and his wife being pregnant. Prior to his absence, Guevara betrayed Jericho in order to join the Don Callis Family.

Meanwhile, the Don Callis Family now has enough members such as Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Kyle Fletcher. Therefore, Sammy Guevara could turn face again and join forces with his former mentor, Jericho, this Wednesday on Dynamite so they can challenge for the AEW world tag team championship.

Chris Jericho's former friend provided an update on his return

After turning on Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, alongside Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs, faced The Golden Jets and Kota Ibushi in a trio's match at the WrestleDream match. During the bout, however, Guevera suffered a concussion, which took him out of action.

Recently, on his YouTube channel, Sammy provided an update on his health after becoming a father and revealed that he is clear for in-ring competition:

"It’s been a minute since we’ve been on here. I’m doing good, I’m cleared. If it was gonna happen, it kind of happened at the best time." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Henceforth, only time will tell when Sammy Guevara will be ready for a comeback on TV and in the ring and if he will reunite with Jericho or has something else in mind.