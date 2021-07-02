Memorable recent AEW segment revealed to be the brainchild of Chris Jericho

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently made an interesting revelation about his appearance on the 26th June edition of AEW Dynamite. He disclosed that former AEW Champion Chris Jericho helped conceptualize and produce the segment featuring him, Tully Blanchard, and FTR.

The aforementioned segment saw Konnan verbally berating Blanchard and then being attacked by FTR - Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, who appeared under the garb of Santana and Ortiz. The Cuban star's performance received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Speaking on the Keepin it 100 podcast, Konnan shared a few more tidbits about his AEW Dynamite debut and how it almost got canceled as he was stuck in a curfew while on his way to Jacksonville.

Konnan revealed he managed to reach Daily's Place just moments before the segment was supposed to air, upon which he learned he would have to take a piledriver from FTR.

"I just wanted to contribute. Let me tell you what's incredible. In San Diego, they have a stupid curfew where you have to leave by 11:30. I've never seen that curfew applied, but they made us get off the plane. I was embarrassed because I had to text Tony [Khan], 'Sorry, I know you announced me and I'm supposed to be there live, but I'm not going to make it. The flight was late coming in and it took forever for them to switch the shifts. [Tony] got back to me and found me a flight. I flew there, drove from Orlando to Jacksonville, I got there 45 minutes before the segment, not knowing anything I was going to say or do. They were like, 'You have four minutes and 30 seconds and you're taking this piledriver.' 'Which piledriver?' I forgot what it looked like until I felt it. I thought it came off good. It could have been better, but I was happy." said Konnan (H/T - Fightful)

He further stated that although he was happy with how the piledriver spot turned out, he believes it could have been even better.

Konnan explains the backstage atmosphere at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

Konnan also spoke about his appearance at AEW Double or Nothing 2021, saying it was one of the greatest experiences of his career. The veteran star made a cameo during the Stadium Stampede match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle at the pay-per-view.

Konnan explained that the backstage atmosphere was fun, something he wished was also the case during his time as a wrestler. He also disclosed that he enjoyed the post-show vibe, where all the AEW stars got together for dinner and had a gala time.

"The first time I was there [AEW Double or Nothing], everyone was very happy, but it was a reduced crew. Being backstage was one of the greatest experiences of my career. Everyone is very happy and helpful and professional. There's one room with Don Callis, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and they are all in there and playing basketball and watching the NBA. It's a very fun atmosphere. I thought to myself, 'Wow, I wish I would have grown up in this atmosphere.' I'm not trying to get a job or anything, it's just a cool vibe. After the show, they have food for everyone in a big conference room and a lounge where everyone is listening to music and vibing and chilling," Konnan said.

Konnan will also appear at AEW Dynamite's special show Road Rager on July 7th, where he'll accompany Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager for their match against in a six-man tag team match against Wardlow and FTR.

