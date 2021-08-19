Chris Jericho reveals former WWE tag team has signed with AEW

The first-ever AEW World Champion Chris Jericho revealed on his podcast, Talk is Jericho, that the former NXT tag team Ever-Rise (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker, 2.0 in AEW) had signed with AEW.

2.0, known as Ever-Rise in WWE, were a regular feature on 205 Live before being moved up to NXT. They were released on June 25 in what was a surprise to the team as they were scheduled to wrestle that day.

2.0 made an unexpected debut on AEW Dynamite when Matt Lee, Jeff Parker, and Daniel Garcia appeared backstage to challenge AEW stalwarts Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and Eddie Kingston to a six-man tag team match.

2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) have arrived in #AEW, & aren’t wasting any time! They’ve aligned with Daniel Garcia & challenged 3 of the top names in AEW @JonMoxley, @MadKing1981 & @DarbyAllin! GM @TonyKhan has just sanctioned this match for #AEWDynamite TOMORROW night Live on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Xcvd9vyPSQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2021

Other than appearing in another backstage segment when Daniel Garcia challenged Darby Allin for a singles match, 2.0 have wrestled thrice on AEW Dark and Elevation, winning on all three occasions. The biggest match of their careers took place this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite when they faced Sting and Darby Allin.

Despite losing on their Dynamite debut, Chris Jericho made it clear on his podcast that 2.0 had signed their contracts with AEW. The company is yet to make it official as the traditional "All Elite" graphic hasn't been posted yet.

Chris Jericho prepares for his showdown against MJF on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho has had to overcome four grueling matches on AEW Dynamite in the last four weeks to finally get his long-awaited match against the Pinnacle's MJF.

Jericho faced Shawn Spears, Nick Gage (death match), Juventud Guerrera, and Wardlow in successive weeks and had the opportunity to dish out a beating to MJF, who was the mastermind behind the Labors of Jericho.

This should mark the end of the Pinnacle and Inner Circle feud that has run its course as MJF went over Chris Jericho.

