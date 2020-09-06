Chris Jericho is very much a Renaissance man and is giving back to the business in every way. His run in AEW has been entertaining, rewarding, and has helped the company in more ways than one.

Working with Orange Cassidy, Jericho created a long feud that has kept the fans interested and culminated with Cassidy going over at AEW All Out in the Mimosa Mayhem match. On his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho revealed that he was proud of the match.

Chris Jericho said that he has now been in five first-time matches

Chris Jericho said that the match was inspired by barb-wire deathmatches with no ropes and took some inspiration from The Undertaker's coffin matches and The Royal Rumble.

Chris Jericho also said that he has now been in five first-time matches. He said:

"I was in the first Elimination Chamber. I was in the first Money in the Bank, which I helped create. Ambrose Asylum, I helped create that one as well. I was in the first Stadium Stampede match. Helped create that and in the first Mimosa Mayham match. Like I said, it's like one of those that's kinda weird, but after that, everyone wants to do it."

You can watch the segment at 15:00 in the video below

Chris Jericho also said that The Young Bucks were pleased after the match and probably would like to do it themselves. After this, it'll be interesting to see whom Jericho feuds with.