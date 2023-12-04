Chris Jericho reveals scrapped plans for former WWE star to join The Don Callis family

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently discussed about three stars who could have joined the Don Callis Family, after Sammy Guevara was not medically cleared to wrestle. One of the stars in the discussion was former WWE star, Zack Sabre Jr.

On the November 15 edition of Dynamite, Kota Ibushi, Paul Wight, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega defeated Brian Cage and The Don Callis Family, entailing Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs, in a brutal Street Fight bout.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Jericho revealed that either former WWE Superstar Zack Sabre Jr., NJPW veteran Minoru Suzuki or Jeff Cobb were about to join the Don Callis Family.

" It really worked out great to have the match of the Golden Jets, Kenny and Jericho, and Kota Ibushi and Paul Wight against Don Callis Family. Sammy is still not cleared from his concussion, we’re hoping he is able to come back soon but in the meantime, we had some ideas, maybe get Zack Sabre or Jeff Cobb or Minoru Suzuki. We decided on Brian Cage, which I think was the best choice," said Jericho. [H/T - Fightful]

Zack Sabre Jr. is a former WWE Superstar who joined the promotion in 2016. He also participated in the Cruiserweight Classic. The star left WWE in the same year as he wanted to join NJPW.

Chris Jericho unexpectedly showed up at an Vietnamese wrestling show

The Ocho has once again become the talk of the town after he made an appearence at an Asian wrestling event.

A Twitter user posted a video of him entering a Vietnamese Pro Wrestling show.

"Vietnamese Pro Wrestling and a guest appearance from Chris Jericho. Pretty standard Saturday [laughing emoji]," Dr. Leigh Jones tweeted.

Fans couldn't believe their eyes as they saw Jericho enter the ring. While there wasn't any official match, it was still a shocking surprise for the fans in attendance.

Do you think Brian Cage was a good fit for the Street Fight bout on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.