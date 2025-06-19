Chris Jericho reveals his true dream match amid AEW absence

Despite his current absence from AEW, former world champion Chris Jericho is ever-present when it comes to wrestling chatter. The veteran recently made news again by referencing WWE Hall of Famer ''Macho Man'' Randy Savage.
The Learning Tree was last seen on All Elite Wrestling television over two months ago on the April 9 edition of Dynamite. The former ROH World Champion was seen walking out in frustration after a disagreement with Bryan Keith and Big Bill, and he has not returned to weekly programming since then.
Amid his absence, the AEW star recently reposted a fan-made graphic on his Instagram story titled World Wrestling Federation ERA vs. ERA, which imagined dream matchups between the Golden Era and the Attitude Era stars who never faced off in real life. Among the matchups listed, Jericho highlighted one in particular, which was himself versus WWE Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage, who tragically passed away in 2011.
The Demo God and Macho Man were a part of World Championship Wrestling at the same time, but they never crossed paths inside the squared circle. The AEW star has previously revealed Savage as his dream opponent. Hence, it came as no surprise when Chris Jericho called it ''a dream match'' on his IG story.
"A TRUE DREAM MATCH," he wrote.
Check out the screengrab of his story below:
AEW star Chris Jericho recently referenced another WWE legend
A few days ago, Chris Jericho shared a video on his Instagram story. The clip was of him attacking his old rival and WWE legend John Cena back in 2005.
Jericho and Cena feuded over the WWE Championship in 2005. The rivalry culminated in two premium live event matches, one at SummerSlam and the other at Vengeance, that also involved Christian.
Incidentally, they also battled for the World Heavyweight Championship in 2008, with two title matches: first at Survivor Series and then at Armageddon.