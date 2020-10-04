As Chris Jericho celebrates 30 years in the business on AEW Dynamite, it's interesting to know that his career got a boost once he landed in WCW. While his time could have been more productive, it did have its moments.

30 YEARS IN THE MAKING

Next week we celebrate 30 years of Jericho on Dynamite.

RT with your favorite AEW @IAmJericho memory.



WATCH #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c

Limited tickets available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/tHtu1mphox — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 1, 2020

His feud with Dean Malenko was one of the bright spots on the mid-card dominated by the nWo storyline, and his other creative endeavors allowed him to stand out. But Chris Jericho said that they were a couple of guys he never actually got to wrestle.

Chris Jericho wished he had got to wrestle Macho Man Randy Savage

On the Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho explained that he wished he had got to wrestle Bret Hart, Randy Savage, and Sting. He said:

"Well, obviously, I mentioned Bret before. Macho Man would be another huge one. Sting, never came into contact with any of those guys. I think Macho Man would be the biggest one. I was a huge Macho Man fan. Like I said, it's still kind of a drag to me. I actually did a thing with Bubba The Love Sponge, it was an early morning kind of party and Randy was there. He was like, 'I always wanted to work with you. Maybe someday in WWE.' I was like, 'F**k man, you have some pull. Or maybe he didn't say I always wanted to work with you. He said I would like to work with you. Or thought it would be good if we had a match. Something along those lines. But it's always cool to hear that sort of thing."

You can watch the segment at 40:00 in the video below

Chris Jericho vs. Macho Man Randy Savage would have undoubtedly drawn viewers if it had happened. Sadly, wrestling fans will never get to witness the bout.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling