  • Chris Jericho reveals his wrestling Mt. Rushmore, names one current WWE star

Chris Jericho reveals his wrestling Mt. Rushmore, names one current WWE star

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 20, 2025 15:36 GMT
Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion (Image source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Chris Jericho recently named his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling. Interestingly, the veteran picked a current WWE star.

Shawn Michaels is widely regarded as one of the greatest performers of all time. During his career, Michaels captivated audiences with his performances. His in-ring prowess earned him an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Currently, he is busy as a booker for NXT, where he mentors the next generation of superstars. Although it's been a while since he's wrestled in the ring, HBK is still on many people's wrestling Mt. Rushmore.

During a recent appearance at Horror, Rock & Wrestle Fest 2025, Chris Jericho was asked to name his wrestling Mt. Rushmore. He named Owen Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Ricky Steamboat. He also said that either Bret Hart or Randy Savage could be added as the fourth member.

"So, Mt. Rushmore of Wrestling … that’s four. I mean, Ricky Steamboat, Shawn Michaels, Owen Hart, those are the three right there that were kind of my inspirations to get into the wrestling business. I mean, the fourth is kind of rotating. Obviously, I love Bret Hart — I’m not a Bret Hart fanatic like a lot of the guys are, and actually I wish — there was another question that was asked, if you could wrestle anybody, who would you wrestle? I never wrestled Owen Hart — never got to wrestle with him — never got to wrestle with Bret, and I never got to wrestle Macho Man. I fu**ing love Randy Savage. I might put him in there, in that fourth spot as well." [H/T WrestlingInc]
EC3 believes Chris Jericho could take up a new role after retirement

Chris Jericho has been wrestling for over 20 years. He has competed for some of the biggest promotions in the world. Currently, he is near the tail end of his career, but has still managed to stay relevant. However, there has been discussion about his role after retirement.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, EC3 said that Jericho could still contribute to the wrestling business.

"So, I don't know when would be when, but I know that whatever he does within it, like... the evolutions he's made, the character developments, he's got a great mind, and he could be an asset still in this business, even if he doesn't want to take flat-back bumps and Moonsaults. Man, 54, doing a Moonsault... Whoa! It's crazy!" [From 4:30 to 4:53]
It will be interesting to see when Chris Jericho decides to hang up his boots.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
