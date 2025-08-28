Chris Jericho has run his course in AEW, says veteran amidst WWE return rumors (Exclusive)

WWE legend Chris Jericho is considered to be one of the main players in AEW since its inception. However, it appears that he might be contemplating a return to the Stamford-based promotion.
Jericho was a big part of the Jacksonville-based promotion's success in its initial years. He went through several gimmick changes, attempting to keep his appearances fresh. Nevertheless, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that there is not much left for Jericho in AEW anymore.
Speaking about the rumors of Jericho returning to the Stamford-based company, Apter stated the following on The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis:
"I think the WWE fans would like him back. In AEW, he kind of ran his course in AEW. I don't know how much more he can do there."
Vince Russo also commented on Chris Jericho potentially returning to WWE
According to Vince Russo, Chris Jericho will only get value in Triple H's roster if he joins in a managerial role.
Speaking on an episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran stated:
"The only value I would see with Jericho in the WWE, and I do think there is a need there, is in like an authority role. As an active wrestler man, I don't know if he brings anything to the table at this point. But if you really wanna shake things up and really have a GM that means something and make that GM part of the storyline? I think he would be absolutely great for that."
As of now, it remains to be seen whether Chris Jericho will actually join the Stamford-based promotion in the near future or if he will decide to re-sign with AEW.
