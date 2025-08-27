Chris Jericho has only one way to appear in WWE again, says veteran (Exclusive)

Chris Jericho is seemingly willing to make a WWE return, but wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks his options are limited. According to Russo, there is only one feasible way for Jericho to slide back into the active WWE scene.
Jericho is currently 54 years old, which limits his capability in the ring despite being extremely talented. According to Russo, the best way to insert Jericho back into the active scene would be for him to take on a GM role instead of actively wrestling in the ring.
Speaking on the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran stated:
"The only value I would see with Jericho in the WWE, and I do think there is a need there, is in like an authority role. As an active wrestler man, I don't know if he brings anything to the table at this point. But if you really wanna shake things up and really have a GM that means something and make that GM part of the storyline? I think he would be absolutely great for that."
WWE veteran wants Chris Jericho to replace Nick Aldis
According to Russo, having a heel GM instead of the current babyfaces like Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce is a much more interesting way to create dynamics.
Speaking on another episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained how Nick could be replaced by Jericho, with the former becoming an active wrestler.
"I would like to see Jericho involved there as the GM of both shows. Now, you've got something. Put Nick Aldis on the roster, let him wrestle. Let Jericho be the General Manager. Now you can do something entertaining."
As of now, it remains to be seen if Jericho will indeed appear in the Stamford-based promotion again.
