Chris Jericho's huge WWE return in a very special role would be massive, says former writer (Exclusive)

Chris Jericho may not only return to WWE, but he could do so in a very special role, as per a former writer. The star's future has been the topic of discussion for quite some time.

Vince Russo joined Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where they talked about the rumored return of Chris Jericho to WWE. The former writer spoke about Jericho potentially coming back in a special role to the company and not actually wrestling.

Russo was talking about how the shows were not entertaining, and nothing special was happening in WWE. He pointed out the major reason for this as being the lack of top-level stars that really matter in the company. The veteran said that it was why the shows were not as interesting as they could be.

"Because there's no stars man. There's nobody that means anything. That's why."

In recent weeks, there has been speculation surrounding the future of Chris Jericho and whether he will continue with AEW once his current contract expires.

Russo said that he thinks Chris Jericho could not only return to WWE, but also take up a special role as the general manager of both main roster shows. Currently, those roles are occupied by Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce, whose babyface personas Russo is not a fan of.

The veteran has spoken about them needing to be heel before, but he said that an alternative was to allow Nick Aldis to wrestle and have Jericho be the GM of both RAW and SmackDown. Russo said that by having The Learning Tree in that position, WWE could do something entertaining with the shows.

"I would like to see Jericho involved there as the GM of both shows. Now, you've got something. Put Nick Aldis on the roster, let him wrestle. Let Jericho be the general manager. Now you can do something entertaining."

The video can be seen below.

Chris Jericho has been gone from WWE for more than seven years

Chris Jericho last wrestled in WWE in 2018. He took part in the Greatest Royal Rumble, where he was eliminated. The 50-man Rumble appearance remains his last, as he then wrestled on the indies and later signed with AEW as one of its top stars.

The Learning Tree has been with the Tony Khan-led company since 2019. Should his contract expire and he return to WWE, it would be a homecoming for the star after the better part of a decade.

