Triple H must turn 2 veterans heel for major reason, says ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

The latest episode of RAW continued the buildup for WWE's upcoming premium live event. Clash in Paris is scheduled to take place on August 31, with the match card of the event beginning to take shape. RAW general manager Adam Pearce announced the World Heavyweight Championship match for the show on this week's episode of RAW.

Pearce confirmed a Fatal Four-Way Match for the title between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. Veteran writer Vince Russo doesn't seem too happy about the announcement of this bout. All three challengers involved in the showdown have issues with Seth Rollins, and it seems like the contest would put an end to those problems.

On Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said that Triple H should turn both Pearce and Nick Aldis heels in WWE. He felt Pearce put Seth Rollins in a babyface spot despite the latter being a heel. Russo added that the major reason why The National Treasure and Scrap Iron should turn heel was to stack the odds against the fan favorites.

"It's so backwards because you're putting a heel in a babyface spot. You're putting a heel in there against three babyfaces. That's not how you book a heel. That's why you need heel authority figures. Heel authority figures are going to stack the deck against babyfaces. That's how you get babyfaces over. I wouldn't even say I would definitely say both Aldis and Pearce are pro-babyface commissioners without a shadow of a doubt," Russo said. [From 33:23 onwards]

Both Aldis and Pearce are wrestling veterans and former world champions. They are currently the general managers of SmackDown and RAW, respectively.

Ever since its formation on the RAW after WrestleMania, The Vision has targeted several superstars on the WWE roster. LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk all have a score to settle with the group. They would relish this chance to take the title off Seth Rollins. With Roman Reigns also announced for the event, he might show up and interfere in the title bout as well.

