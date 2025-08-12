  • home icon
  WWE
  • Seth Rollins
  4 Reasons why WWE announced a Fatal 4-way match for Seth Rollins' title at Clash in Paris

4 Reasons why WWE announced a Fatal 4-way match for Seth Rollins’ title at Clash in Paris

By Love Verma
Published Aug 12, 2025 03:53 GMT
Seth Rollins will face CM Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso at Clash in Paris.
Seth Rollins will face CM Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso at Clash in Paris. [Image credits: WWE.com]

At WWE Clash at Paris 2025, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-way match, but not against the rivals fans anticipated. With the brawl last week, fans were expecting that Rollins would face Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and LA Knight at the upcoming premium live event.

However, on Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso appeared at the end, leading to the Yeet Master being part of the title match with the Megastar and the Best in the World.

In this article, we will discuss four reasons why WWE announced a Fatal Four-way match for the Visionary World Championship at the France PLE.

#4. To push LA Knight in the main event direction

For a long time, fans have been demanding a main event push for LA Knight. He defeated Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event, and following Rollins' victory at SummerSlam, he was included in the world title feud.

Meanwhile, a singles feud against The Architect will not garner much spotlight in comparison to the Fatal Four-way match.

To escalate the former US Champion's status, WWE might have decided to announce this multi-man match at Clash in Paris. This allows them to book Knight in the main event scene in the best way possible.

#3. To prevent the champion from getting pinned

In a multi-man match, the champion does not necessarily have to get pinned to crown a new winner. The challengers could pin any other star in the match, and it would lead to the title changing hands.

So, another explanation for why Seth Rollins will defend the World Championship at Clash in Paris in a Fatal Four-way match could be WWE's intention to pull a title change on the show. This could take place without The Revolutionary suffering the pinfall or submission, as it's not a singles match.

#2. CM Punk deserves a rematch

Seth Rollins successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam, turning CM Punk's world title victory into a complete nightmare as he merely held the title for a few seconds. The Best in the World indeed deserves a rematch against Rollins, and what could be a better way than facing him at Clash in Paris?

However, due to Knight and Jey Uso's inclusion, WWE announced a Fatal Four-way match instead of a singles bout between these two stars.

#1. To book Jey Uso to the WWE Clash in Paris match card

Since losing the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, Jey Uso lacked direction on Monday Night RAW. The Yeet Master helped Roman Reigns against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam to defeat them in a tag team match.

Hence, to book him at the upcoming PLE card, WWE may have opted for the Fatal Four-way showdown. Jey Uso is seemingly in the place of Roman Reigns in this match, despite the OTC being advertised for the show in France.

