Seth Rollins & The Vision destroy returning former World Champion following recent absence on RAW

The main event of RAW ended in pandemonium, with Seth Rollins and The Vision standing tall yet again. This time, they not only destroyed CM Punk and LA Knight, but also a returning former World Champion.All eyes were on CM Punk and LA Knight on RAW as they both had a tense interaction in the opening segment, stemming from last week, where CM Punk interrupted LA Knight's World Title main event match against Seth Rollins. The tensions were high, but it wasn't too bad even as Paul Heyman made them team up to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.The main event ended controversially with yet another DQ. While Jey Uso returned to RAW after a brief absence and came out for the save, the fight between CM Punk and LA Knight led to The Vision taking advantage, and Seth Rollins' faction standing tall yet again:What was interesting was that prior to this happening, Adam Pearce announced that Rollins will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal-4-Way match at Clash in Paris 2025, where he will take on LA Knight, CM Punk, and Jey Uso.It's unclear what Roman Reigns will be doing for the event after getting advertised, but Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker are both available. They couldn't get the job done on RAW this week.It's going to be interesting to see how things play out between the three challengers for the World Heavyweight Title. Things boiled over between CM Punk and LA Knight after a week of both men seemingly wanting to hold back on each other.The egos are just too high, and that's the story being told over here. Even the well-intentioned Jey Uso couldn't help unfiy CM Punk and LA Knight for enough time to prevent The Vision from taking advantage.