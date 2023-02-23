Create

Chris Jericho's AEW Revolution opponent announced 

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Feb 23, 2023 07:29 IST
Chris Jericho will have a match at AEW Revolution!
It appears that Chris Jericho has been outsmarted to schedule a match for AEW Revolution this week. Right after the first match, Ricky Starks came to the ring, brandishing an open contract for the upcoming pay-per-view.

The former FTW Champion spoke about wanting to move on from his stalled feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society. He announced that he was prepared to fight anyone at Revolution should they sign his open contract.

Much to Ricky's apparent disdain, Chris Jericho appeared at the top of the ramp. While The Ocho stated that he considered it beneath him to have a rematch with The Absolute, he also attacked Peter Avalon to stop the latter from accepting the challenge.

Jericho then made his way to the ring and signed the contract, promising that the rest of the JAS would not be involved.

While Jericho begrudgingly accepted the challenge, he clarified that he was not to be trifled with. With Ricky Starks already having a win over the former AEW World Champion, it remains to be seen who will earn a victory at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

Edited by Angana Roy
