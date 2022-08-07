"I’m basically a hero" - Chris Jericho's current stablemate takes credit for saving the former WWE star, withdrawn from non-AEW event

Chris Jericho's stablemate Matt Menard has showcased his support for the multi-time WWE World Champion after withdrawing from the International Wrestling Syndicate show.

In a clip posted on IWS's Facebook page, Menard explained how severe his injuries were, courtesy of the gruesome Blood And Guts match.

The former WWE star further billed himself as a 'hero' for saving Jericho during the Blackpool Combat Club's showdown against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

"Ended up actually tearing parts of my shoulder, my labrum, my rotator cuff. If you’re wondering, ‘Geez, Daddy Magic, early on in the match. Didn’t you climb to the top of the cage to save Chris Jericho? Did you climb to the top of the cage to save Chris Jericho with a torn shoulder, with your shoulder torn to shreds?’ And the answer is yes. I’m basically a hero" - said Menard [H/T: 411 Mania]

It is yet to be seen how long the 2point0 member remains sidelined. He now joins the likes of CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and Adam Cole on the list of injured AEW stars who are currently not fit to compete.

Chris Jericho himself recently opened up about his Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match

In the aftermath of the gruesome Blood And Guts Match, Chris Jericho competed in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match against Eddie Kingston.

Speaking on the Absolute Geek podcast at San Diego Comic-Con, The Wizard opened up about the brutality of the bout. He said:

"It was pretty brutal, but that's kind of what we do, it happens sometimes. I think everyone enjoyed it and those types of matches are good for the wrestling business because people get a little bit too 'oh, it's not real,' and someone gets cut on barbed wire and it changes people's perception,"

The Jericho Appreciation Society leader will be challenging Jon Moxley for the interim AEW World Championship on the upcoming edition of Dynamite. The issues between the BCC and JAS seem far from over at the moment.

