Chris Jericho names match against five-time WWE Champion as his favorite in AEW

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has had some incredible matches in his career that has spanned over thirty years, but his favorite match of them all apparently happened very recently.

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Jericho faced Bryan Danielson in the semi-finals of the "Tournament of Champions," designed to crown a new World Champion due to CM Punk being stripped of the title after All Out.

The match went down a storm with fans, and it seemed it went down very well with Jericho too, as a fan asked him on Twitter what his favorite match ever was, to which he responded with a very simple reply.

"Last night. @AEW," said @IAMJericho.

The match was a rematch of their technical display at All Out, which Chris Jericho won. However, Danielson's win on the most recent edition of Dynamite was the first time the American Dragon had defeated Jericho in his entire career in singles competition.

Chris Jericho missed out on the chance to become the new AEW World Champion

Not only did Chris Jericho submit to Danielson for the first time in his career, but he also missed out on the opportunity to advance to the final and compete for the AEW World Championship at the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite.

Instead, it will be Bryan Danielson who faces Jon Moxley for the title at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a rematch from the bloodbath the two men put on over six months ago at the 2022 Revolution pay-per-view.

At the time of writing, The Wizard doesn't have a match for either Dynamite or Rampage, but with this week's edition of Rampage still to air, all of that could change.

