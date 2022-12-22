Chris Jericho's first feud of 2023 teased on AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash

Chris Jericho has seemingly lined up his first opponent of 2023 during AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash. His opponent is none other than 'Absolute' Ricky Starks.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite opened with Starks addressing his AEW World Title loss in last week's Winter is Coming. He didn't have much chance to get his thoughts out until Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia came out. Jericho dubbed Starks a million-dollar talent and guaranteed he would be a world champion someday, just not yet.

He then extended 'Absolute ' an invitation to the Jericho Appreciation Society. But Starks refused, opting instead to berate Le Champion for his upset loss last week to Action Andretti.

He dubbed the JAS "Jobbers" and "JASsholes" before making the challenge to face Y2J on January 4th, 2023.

The JAS didn't take the rejection well, with Jake Hager ambushing Starks and being joined by Jericho, Guevara, and Garcia for a beatdown.

However, Action Andretti made his way down to the ring to make the rescue, landing a split-legged moonsault on Chris Jericho.

Jericho will hope he can get back on track with a win against Ricky Starks in 2023. He was confident he would rebound from his ROH Title loss last week against Andretti. That, as it turned out, would not be the case.

