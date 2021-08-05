Chris Jericho's fourth labor, IMPACT World Tag Team Championship match, and more announced for next week's AEW Dynamite

AEW has immensely raised the bar for their Dynamite show ever since they started hitting the road. This week's homecoming edition once again grabbed headlines for serving its fans with their storylines and unpredictable outcomes.

Fans were left with a confused state of mind after witnessing Malakai Black's debut match against Cody Rhodes. The former WWE superstar squashed Rhodes in a matter of minutes. But it was the aftermath that got the people of the wrestling world talking.

Cody Rhodes delivered a passionate promo, which people later realized was his retirement speech. As he was about to leave his pair of boots in the middle of the ring, Malakai Black ambushed him, possibly preventing him from retiring.

It was a cliffhanger, to say the least. We'll now be heading to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, next week for the Dynamite episode. Ahead of the show, several exciting matches have been lined up.

Next week, we're in Pittsburgh for #AEWDynamite Wednesday AND the WORLD PREMIERE of #AEWRampage next Friday night! Get tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq.



Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite Homecoming! pic.twitter.com/9pUMXDRvIn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

Next Wednesday, the Good Brother will defend their IMPACT World Tag Team Championships against the Dark Order. The latter recently slipped away from an opportunity to challenge the Young Bucks after losing a high-stakes elimination match last week.

With Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows stepping in, it will be interesting to see if the Dark Order will emphasize the opportunity.

AEW star Chris Jericho will meet his fourth labor in Wardlow. This week, the Demo God defeated his WCW arch-rival Juventud Guerrera to move an inch closer towards facing MJF. Interestingly, the Salt of the Earth will be at ringside, possibly as a special enforcer.

Last time we saw #DanLambert of @americantopteam on #AEWDynamite, he ate a #BlackOut from @LanceHoyt. Next Wednesday, Lambert says he’s coming back to #AEWDynamite in Pittsburgh. And he’s bringing back up!



Tune in to #AEWDynamite EVERY WEDNESDAY at 8/7c on @tntdrama. pic.twitter.com/qN2g1RJ7sk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

As announced, Dan Lambert of the American Top Team will also be appearing on the show. He previously faced the wrath of IWGP U.S. Champion Lance Archer. Dan Lambert will be bringing in some backup this time around.

And last but not least, Nyla Rose and Kris Statlander will battle in a singles bout. Fans can expect a face-off between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage. The latter became the No. contender for the AEW World title this week.

Huge title defense lined up for the debut episode of AEW Rampage

Britt Baker

During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Dr. Britt Baker was confronted by Red Velvet, who challenged her to a championship match.

AEW's Resident Dentist quickly accepted the match and made it official for the debut episode of Rampage next Friday. This will be Britt Baker's second title defense after previously defeating AEW star Nyla Rose last month.

Are you excited about the upcoming Dynamite and Rampage shows next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Vedant Jain