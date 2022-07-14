Watch: Chris Jericho uses his iconic AEW moniker for the first time in a backstage WWE segment two decades ago

AEW star Chris Jericho is well known for creating full circle moments in his illustrous career. The Wizard has often surprised people with his creativity, including his many callbacks to earlier eras and personas.

Chris Jericho has mastered the art of remaining relevant by refreshing his presentation when the time calls for it. From his 'Lionheart' days to his villainous 'Wizard' persona, the 32-year veteran has managed to consistently evolve with the times.

In 2019, Jericho clinched the inaugural AEW World title and delved into his infamous Le Champion character. From the "Lexicon of Le Champion" to "a little bit of the bubbly", the Demo God elevated his game to a whole new level.

However, a Chris Jericho tale can't be bereft of full-circle moments. A vintage clip has surfaced featuring Jericho donning the WWF Intercontinental title after defeating Chyna at Armageddon 1999. In the clip, Jericho proclaims himself 'Le Champion', a title he would renew upon winning the AEW World Championship 20 years later.

IrishWarrior @IrishWarrior28 20 years before it became reality @IAmJericho calls himself Le Champion at Armageddon 99 after winning his first IC Title 20 years before it became reality @IAmJericho calls himself Le Champion at Armageddon 99 after winning his first IC Title 👀👀 https://t.co/g1YigDwsNP

Chris Jericho responds to the clip from Armageddon '99

Jericho joined WWE with his legendary Y2J gimmick in 1999. He soon embarked on a run with the Intercontinental title, feuding with Chyna for a long while.

Jericho defeated Chyna to kick-off his first IC title reign at Armageddon '99. During a post-match interview with Michael Cole, the former WCW star was in peak form, flaunting the title and coming up with the moniker he would circle back to decades later.

Never one to shy away from his own history, Jericho recently took to Twitter to acknowledge the clip. The Wizard had a witty response to the callback:

"Long term booking!" wrote Jericho.

Hangman @HangmanHare Huge respect to . @IAmJericho for losing mad weight. Besides that, no argue, one of the GOATs of pro-wrestling that are still active! Huge respect to .@IAmJericho for losing mad weight. Besides that, no argue, one of the GOATs of pro-wrestling that are still active! https://t.co/XS5znrKxLX

Chris Jericho is widely regarded as one of the best to ever lace a pair of wrestling boots. At 51 years old, he still goes full throttle against many of the finest young talents in the industry.

