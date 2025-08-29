  • home icon
  "Chris Jericho's name was not mentioned" - Concerning update on the WWE legend

"Chris Jericho's name was not mentioned" - Concerning update on the WWE legend

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 29, 2025 02:59 GMT
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: star
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion

AEW star Chris Jericho has been rumored to leave AEW and join WWE. Although the evidence is still lacking, several factors suggest his departure. Despite being healthy, he has been absent from TV since April 2025. His contract expires in December. The rumors started after he liked a social media post featuring a picture discussing his potential WWE return.

Many believed that the former AEW World Champion would return to the company at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view last week. However, his absence again raised many eyebrows. AEW commentator Tony Schiavone recently provided more information regarding Le Champion's AEW status as of last week.

While speaking on What Happened When, Tony said that he was alongside Tony Khan for the majority of the time and didn't hear any mention of Chris Jericho. While he noted that TK kept things close to his vest, it's concerning that a veteran like Jericho was never mentioned at all.

“I was backstage with Tony Khan most of this entire trip (for Forbidden Door). Chris Jericho’s name was not mentioned. But that doesn’t mean anything. Tony, a lot of times, he’ll get on the phone with that person and not tell anybody. He likes to keep things close to the vest. I don’t know. I really don’t know," Schiavone said. [H/T - WrestlePurists on X]
Tony Khan recently commented on Chris Jericho's absence

The AEW President was asked about the Elephant in the room during the Death Before Dishonor media call. Tony Khan stated that he wants to bring back Chris, as he had been a great asset to AEW and ROH.

"When the time presents itself, hopefully, would love to have Chris back, and I think the world of him, and Chris Jericho's always in the highest of standing with me and with AEW and ROH, where he has been a great champion, a great ambassador, a great leader and a great friend to all of us, he said.

It will be interesting to see where and when Jericho will appear next.

Tejas Pagare

Edited by Angana Roy
