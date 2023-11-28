Chris Jericho's next AEW gimmick may have been revealed

Former WWE and AEW world champion Chris Jericho has filed an interesting trademark that indicates he might introduce a new gimmick in the All Elite promotion in the coming weeks.

Chris Jericho is one of the legends who laid the foundation for AEW and also one of the reasons for the company's success. He carried the promotion as its first-ever world champion as well. For decades, Jericho has been known for reinventing himself from time to time throughout his legendary career.

Following his legendary Y2J gimmick in the WWE, Jericho has been known as The Painmaker, Le Champion, The DemoGod, and The Ocho during his time in AEW. Meanwhile, considering his recent activity, the legend might be ready to introduce a brand new gimmick.

Recently, Le Champion filed a trademark for the term "Gas Wrestling." It is mentioned in the trademark description that the term will be used for merchandise such as shirts, hats, bandanas, etc. Here is what the trademark description reads:

"Mark For: GAS WRESTLING™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts."

Expand Tweet

While it remains unclear what the term "Gas Wrestling" implies, it could be used for a future gimmick. More updates regarding the trademark will be provided in the future.

Chris Jericho is set to go for the AEW Tag Team Title

Recently, at the Full Gear PPV, Chris Jericho, alongside Kenny Omega, defeated The Young Bucks in a tag team encounter and earned a shot at the AEW world tag title with the victory. The Golden Jets will be challenging the current champions, Ricky Starks and Big Bill. Starks and Bill also attacked Jericho last week.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be announced when the tag team title match will take place, and it remains to be seen if The Golden Jets will be able to capture the championship after weeks of alliance.