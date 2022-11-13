Chris Jericho's stablemate takes hilarious dig at WWE Executive; 9-time tag champ responds

Popular AEW star and Jericho Appreciation Society member Matt Menard recently fired shots at WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, Road Dogg. His message drew the response of one-half of FTR, Dax Harwood.

Road Dogg, a WWE Hall of Famer, caught the ire of devout wrestling fans worldwide. He suggested that Bret Hart wasn't a "great wrestler" and opined that he himself was a better "sports entertainer" than The Hitman.

It wasn't just fans who took issue with Dogg's comments, as AEW's Matt Menard recently fired shots at the Hall of Famer via social media. Sticking to his gimmick of being a 'sports entertainer' in All Elite Wrestling, Daddy Magic stated that he's better than the former D-Generation X member.

"Daddy Magic is a better sports entertainer than Road Dogg," Matt Menard wrote.

Daddy Magic @theDaddyMagic Daddy Magic is a better Sports Entertainer than Road Dogg Daddy Magic is a better Sports Entertainer than Road Dogg

Current IWGP, AAA, and ROH Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood expressed his admiration towards Menard's comments. The former AEW and WWE Tag Team Champion is a well-known admirer of Bret Hart. Upon seeing Menard's comments, Harwood could not help but state that his dislike for the JAS member was unwarranted.

"And this whole time I thought I didn't like you," Dax Harwood said.

Dax Harwood also appeared to take shots at the WWE Hall of Famer prior earlier this week

The former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champion also had his response to Road Dogg's comments earlier this week.

While promoting the then-upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, he took time to stake his belief that Bret Hart was an "incredible professional wrestler".

"Bret Hart's an incredible professional wrestler. Watch #AEWDynamite tonight," Dax Harwood wrote.

Harwood has never shied away from professing his love for the wrestling legend. He has had several bouts and promos that he has dedicated to Hart and talks about the legacy of the former WWE World Champion with great aplomb.

In a recent post on Twitter, the nine-time tag team champion shared a photo with Bret Hart. He called the legendary star his "hero" while standing beside the Hall of Famer.

Alongside Cash Wheeler, who is the other half of FTR, Harwood has formed an alliance with Wardlow as they re-formed Pinnacle. The two men recently teamed up with AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed to successfully take on Swerve in Our Glory and the Gunn Brothers, Colten and Austin Gunn.

It remains to be seen what will be in store for the decorated tag team in the near future.

What do you make of Daddy Magic's comments on Road Dogg? Let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes