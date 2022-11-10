Top AEW star seemingly claps back at WWE Executive's claims of Bret Hart not being "that great of a wrestler"

AEW star Dax Harwood appears to have clapped back after Road Dogg made the claim that Bret Hart wasn't that "great of a wrestler".

Road Dogg recently discussed Bret Hart's jump from WWE to WCW during his Oh You Didn't Know podcast. He recalled never seeing the "big deal with Bret Hart as a performer", admitting that he was a great in-ring worker, but claiming that he doesn't think "Bret was a great wrestler." He then proceeded to draw a comparison to himself and claim that he was a "better sports entertainer" than the Hitman.

The Attitude Era icon's words evidently caught the ire of Dax Harwood, who appeared to refute the bold claims in a recent post to social media. While never addressing Road Dogg directly, Harwood promoted tonight's AEW Dynamite and talked up Hart's wrestling ability.

"Bret Hart's an incredible professional wrestler. Watch #AEWDynamite tonight." - Dax Harwood via Twitter

It will come as no surprise that Harwood views Bret Hart as an inspiration, having connected with fellow AEW star CM Punk over their joint admiration for the Hitman. A lot of Harwood's matches have echoed some of the nuance that Hart's did, and are often seen as homages.

AEW's Dax Harwood recently addressed Braun Strowman's own bold claims

The ROH tag champ also recently addressed Braun Strowman's words on social media after the Titan took digs at high-flying wrestlers while praising his own contest with Omos at Crown Jewel.

He did so in a Twitter thread, in which he praised all wrestling styles, explaining that all of them are needed to make the industry work. Rather than a dig or retaliation to Braun's comments, the post appeared to be more along the lines of giving credit to the differing styles within wrestling.

He ended his thread with words of appreciation for the opportunities that professional wrestling has offered both himself and his family.

