Chris Jericho's unexpected appearance outside AEW leads to confirmation of first-time-ever match

Chris Jericho recently had a match with his long-term protege, Sammy Guevara, at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.

After losing, Guevara turned heel on The Ocho by hitting him with a low blow and joining hands with Don Callis. Later, at the AEW Rampage Grand Slam, The Spanish God came to the ring to explain his actions alongside Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. Jericho interfered and was beaten down by the heels until Kenny Omega made the save.

At Japanese wrestling promotion DDT Pro Wrestling's event Who's Gonna TOP? 2023, Chris Jericho made his presence felt through a video that played after Takeshita's match. Following his victory over MAO, Konosuke Takeshita was introducing Don Callis to the audience when the video played on screen.

In the video, Jericho ripped a picture of Takeshita in half and promised to take revenge for the attack during Rampage. The Lionheart talked about his success in Japan and eventually challenged The Alpha for a singles match at the DDT Ultimate Party 2023 event on November 12, 2023, at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Japan.

Chris Jericho is already slated to team up with Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi to take on Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view WrestleDream on October 1, 2023

AEW star Chris Jericho praised Bray Wyatt's creativity

During a recent appearance on the Superstar Crossover show to promote the AEW Grand Slam, The Ocho talked about the Late Bray Wyatt and called him a faucet of creativity.

"Bray was like a faucet of creativity. He had so many ideas that were just pouring out of him at all times where it would be like, 'I got to do this. I'm gonna do this', and it's like, 'Let's go back to the second one. What was the second one again?' He was very unique and that's why he did so well and was so successful because no one really thought about wrestling the way that he did with the characters that he created and the things that he committed to that no one else can really make work. " Jericho said. [H/t Wrestling News]

Chris Jericho said that The Eater of the World's creativity and commitment to the character he built was the reason behind his success in WWE.

